Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

CHK has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.20.

Shares of CHK opened at $67.77 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $73.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth about $257,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $3,537,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 183.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,653,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,596,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

