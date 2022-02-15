Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Position Lowered by Brigade Capital Management LP

Brigade Capital Management LP lowered its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,497 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy comprises about 4.8% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brigade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $58,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $375,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,409,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2,895.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after acquiring an additional 951,181 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.