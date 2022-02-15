Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Down 31.3% in January

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the January 15th total of 32,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CMMB opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $131.20.
Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMMB. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 267,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 86,769 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.
