Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sets New 12-Month High at $131.82

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $131.82 and last traded at $131.32, with a volume of 3716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.68.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.91.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.25 and its 200-day moving average is $119.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

