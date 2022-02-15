Charter Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 139,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 302,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $327.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.92. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.02 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

