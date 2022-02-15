Charter Trust Co. Sells 60 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $323.47 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.60 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.
In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,210 shares of company stock valued at $456,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.27.
Moody’s Profile
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
