Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.30. 344,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,545. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.65. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

