Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Purchases $14,440.00 in Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $14,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

