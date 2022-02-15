CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of CF Bankshares stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $23.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $112.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 28.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in CF Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 28.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

