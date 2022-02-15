CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,189,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548,973 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V were worth $11,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at $26,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the third quarter valued at $176,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at $197,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at $307,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CFV opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

