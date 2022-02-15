CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $850.50 million, a PE ratio of -284.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.06. CEVA has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CEVA by 151.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CEVA by 31.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 47,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CEVA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CEVA by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

