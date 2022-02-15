CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.
NASDAQ CEVA opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $850.50 million, a PE ratio of -284.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.06. CEVA has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68.
In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.
CEVA Company Profile
CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEVA (CEVA)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.