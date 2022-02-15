Certified Advisory Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $58.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

