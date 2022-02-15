Certified Advisory Corp Has $997,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 61.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 131.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,219,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $156.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.46 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.36 and its 200-day moving average is $163.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

