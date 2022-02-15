Certified Advisory Corp Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 310.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.50 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

