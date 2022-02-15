Certified Advisory Corp Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,095,000 after buying an additional 368,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $193.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

