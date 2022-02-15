Certified Advisory Corp Buys New Stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of ISCG stock opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29.

