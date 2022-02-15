Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.48 Million in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,128,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,821,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,423,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SWAG opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $9.96.
Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Software Acquisition Group Inc III is based in LAS VEGAS.
