Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 7,878 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Herc during the third quarter worth $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 192.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Herc during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 109.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRI opened at $144.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.21 and a 200 day moving average of $157.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 2.64. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

