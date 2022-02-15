Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 50,000 Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.
VNE opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.
About Veoneer
Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.
