CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 41.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 45.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

NYSE CNP opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CenterPoint Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 113.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 969,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of CenterPoint Energy worth $44,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.73.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

