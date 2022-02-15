CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.
CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 41.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 45.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.
NYSE CNP opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93.
CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.73.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.
