Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CEY. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 106 ($1.43) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.76) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.52) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 119.60 ($1.62).

Get Centamin alerts:

CEY stock opened at GBX 93.52 ($1.27) on Monday. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 80.42 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 123.65 ($1.67). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($34,140.73).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.