Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Price Target Increased to GBX 156 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 143 ($1.94) to GBX 156 ($2.11) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLTFF opened at $1.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. Celtic has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.10.
About Celtic
