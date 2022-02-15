Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Price Target Increased to GBX 156 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 143 ($1.94) to GBX 156 ($2.11) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLTFF opened at $1.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. Celtic has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

About Celtic

Celtic Plc engages in the management and operation of football club organization and activities. It operates through the following segments: Football and Stadium Operations; Merchandising; and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. The company was founded by Andrew Kerins on November 6, 1887 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

