Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 697.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 112,991 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. 24.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.