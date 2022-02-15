Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ CLBT opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.13.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
