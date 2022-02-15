CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.