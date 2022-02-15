CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.35 Per Share

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CCJI opened at GBX 160.90 ($2.18) on Tuesday. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 126.50 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 164 ($2.22). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 154.85.
About CC Japan Income & Growth Trust
