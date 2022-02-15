CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.35 Per Share

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CCJI opened at GBX 160.90 ($2.18) on Tuesday. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 126.50 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 164 ($2.22). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 154.85.

Get CC Japan Income & Growth Trust alerts:

About CC Japan Income & Growth Trust

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.