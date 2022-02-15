CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

CB Financial Services has raised its dividend by 7.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CB Financial Services has a payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 54,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,091. The company has a market cap of $138.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.72. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBFV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 196.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.