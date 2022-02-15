Carry (CRE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.49 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Carry has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market cap of $71.94 million and approximately $10.49 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00078564 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016355 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000200 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

