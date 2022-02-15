Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

CSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.83.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $229.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.02. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $143.88 and a 52-week high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,945,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after buying an additional 393,682 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 665.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after buying an additional 209,382 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,892,000 after buying an additional 133,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,271,000 after buying an additional 99,448 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

