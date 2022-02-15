Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $300.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.83.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $229.42 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $143.88 and a 52-week high of $250.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.02. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $663,945,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $192,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

