CargoX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $38,549.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. CargoX has a market cap of $34.20 million and approximately $38,549.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CargoX has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00037567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00105751 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

