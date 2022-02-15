Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) Short Interest Update

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,000 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the January 15th total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 560.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRDL shares. started coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiol Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (CVD). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.

