Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 227.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,819,000 after buying an additional 1,197,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake stock opened at $291.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.17 and a beta of 1.52.
In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total transaction of $1,858,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,793,579 shares of company stock valued at $618,542,188 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, increased their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.98.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
