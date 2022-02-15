Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after buying an additional 62,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.50.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,924.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,004.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,812.28. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

