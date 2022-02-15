Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 60,185 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,185 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

