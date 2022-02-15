Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.13.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
