Capula Management Ltd Buys 32,522 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,026,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 10,736.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,531 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,674,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCA opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

