Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 934,900 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the January 15th total of 551,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

CAPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. 221,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $96.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 5.83.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.