Capital World Investors Sells 455,294 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,135,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,294 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,416,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,945 shares of company stock valued at $90,720,392 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $156.74 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.52. The stock has a market cap of $379.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.