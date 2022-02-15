Capital World Investors Reduces Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,183,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 171,428 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,067,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

