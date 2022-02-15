Capital World Investors Purchases 7,641 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,612,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 3.28% of Discover Financial Services worth $1,181,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 230.0% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 184.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 82.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $1,266,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $124.16 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

