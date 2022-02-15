Capital World Investors Purchases 408,849 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408,849 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.05% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $886,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 902,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 251,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,406,000 after purchasing an additional 115,999 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after buying an additional 115,220 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average of $135.93.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

