Capital World Investors Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Capital World Investors trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,028,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 234,716 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,272,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

VLO stock opened at $89.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $93.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

