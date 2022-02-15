Capital World Investors Has $999.60 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 598,388 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $999,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 500.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $545.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $566.03 and its 200 day moving average is $671.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total transaction of $1,051,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,218 shares of company stock worth $17,007,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $759.96.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

