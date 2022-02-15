Capital World Investors Has $931.28 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,787,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 933,839 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $931,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 63,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 50.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after buying an additional 255,651 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 100,027 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.74.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

