Capital World Investors Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,168,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,811,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,741,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,506. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.11. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.90.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

