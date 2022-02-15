Capital Research Global Investors Sells 279,774 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,464,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,774 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $811,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $262.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.