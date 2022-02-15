Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,919,659 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,596,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,919,659 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 3.78% of Entergy worth $754,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,821,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,260,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,695,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Entergy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,176,000 after purchasing an additional 356,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Entergy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,316,000 after purchasing an additional 325,713 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average is $107.41. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

