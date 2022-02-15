Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,931 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,053,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 151.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $277,752. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

