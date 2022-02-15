Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 6,279,070 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279,070 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $663,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $33,624,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $197,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 494.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 166,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 138,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

