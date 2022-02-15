Capital International Sarl Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital International Sarl reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $17,420,327. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $579.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 508.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $591.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $625.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

